Cops: Wrong-way driver charged with DWI after crashing into car, building

A wrong-way driver sideswiped a sedan on a North Babylon street before smashing into a building on Monday night at about 10:30 p.m., Suffolk police said.

Neither Aliro Palaciostobar, 29, of Deer Park, now charged with driving while intoxicated, or the person driving the 2008 Nissan Altima he crashed into, were hurt, according to the police, who took the defendant to be evaluated at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip.

Palaciostobar was driving a 2003 Ford E250 van north – in the southbound lane of Deer Park Ave., near Edmunton Drive – when he crashed into the sedan.

He then veered into a building at 9 Springwood Drive.

The Town of Babylon sent an inspector to check for any damage to the building, which is listed as an apartment building on real estate websites.

The wrong-way driver is expected to be arraigned Tuesday.