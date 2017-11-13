This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Long IslandCrime

Deer Park man pleads guilty in crash that injured postal worker

Stefano Belloisi will be sentenced to 4 years in prison next month in a plea deal after crash in April in North Babylon.

Stefano Belloisi of Deer Park, 52, pleaded guilty

Stefano Belloisi of Deer Park, 52, pleaded guilty after police said he drove a 1998 Lincoln Continental off the road and struck a mail carrier, who suffered a severe leg injury. Photo Credit: SCPD

By Zachary R. Dowdy  zachary.dowdy@newsday.com
The Deer Park man who Suffolk prosecutors have said drove recklessly and struck a postal worker in April has pleaded guilty to all charges for which he had been indicted, county authorities and his attorney said Monday.

Stefano Belloisi, 52, of John Place is scheduled to be sentenced to four years in prison by State Supreme Court Justice Fernando Camacho on Dec. 14, eight months after he veered off the road and drove a 1998 Lincoln Continental into a postal worker standing at the rear of his mail truck in North Babylon, according to a news release issued by the Suffolk District Attorney’s office.

The car had also struck the mail truck, a fire hydrant and a telephone pole, officials said.

The victim, a 40-year-old Bayport man, suffered severe leg injuries and was treated at Stony Brook University Hospital.

Belloisi pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree assault, second-degree vehicular assault, reckless driving, driving while ability impaired on drugs or alcohol and criminal possession of a controlled substance, said his attorney, David Besso of Bay Shore.

Besso said his client has been held in jail since the April 11 crash and is ready to move the case to the next stage.

“I think it was a good solution for everybody involved,” Besso said of the disposition of the case. “Mr. Belloisi has expressed extreme remorse for the injury inflicted by him and he wanted to get it behind him and not cause any further grief to the person who was injured as well as his family. . . . He is ready to take his punishment.”

