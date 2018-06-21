A North Babylon woman whose driver’s license has been suspended 49 times was arrested Wednesday after an officer stopped her for speeding, Suffolk County police said.

Lashae Hammond, 28, was driving a Hyundai Sonata on Prairie Drive in North Babylon when a highway patrol officer pulled her over about 12:30 p.m., police said.

Officer Philip Buzzanca then discovered her license had been suspended 49 times on 11 different dates, police said.

Hammond was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. She was released on bail and scheduled to be arraigned at a later date, police said.