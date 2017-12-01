A woman with her 2-year-old in her car was drunk when she hit another vehicle and overturned in North Babylon, Suffolk County police said.

Desiree Dubois, 27, a North Babylon resident, was eastbound on Lombard Street near Deer Park Avenue about 10:50 p.m. Thursday when her 1996 Nissan Maxima hit a parked vehicle and overturned, police said.

Her son was not injured, but she suffered minor injuries that required treatment at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip.

Dubois was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and felony drunken driving under Leandra’s Law, police said. She was awaiting arraignment in First District Court in Central Islip, police said.

Leandra’s Law is named for 11-year-old Leandra Rosado, who was killed in an October 2009 DWI crash in which the car she was in, driven by the mother of a friend whose sleepover party she was attending, overturned on the Henry Hudson Parkway in Manhattan.

The driver, Carmen Huertas, was charged with vehicular manslaughter and later sentenced to 4 to 12 years in prison.