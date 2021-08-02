TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

4-year-old boy shot by stray bullet in North Bay Shore, police say

Suffolk County police investigate scene where a four-year-old

Suffolk County police investigate scene where a four-year-old was hit by a bullet in a mobile home on Manatuck Blvd in North Bay Shore, Sunday night, Aug. 1, 2021. Credit: Stringer News Service

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

A 4-year-old boy was struck by a bullet fired through a window Sunday evening in North Bay Shore and now a seach is on for a dark-colored sport utility vehicle in connection with the incident, Suffolk County police said.

Police said the boy, whose identity was not released, was inside a mobile home on Manatuck Boulevard when he was shot in the leg just before 7:15 p.m.

The child was transported by family to an area hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available early Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Latest Long Island News

Andrew Capobianco of the US performs in the
LI's Capobianco advances to Olympic diving semifinals
The Long Island Farmworker Cooperative's flower market in
Riverhead — bustling, but still bucolic
"The more time that we can have kids
LI school start dates range from Aug. 26 to Sept. 10
Therapists at a Lynbrook rehabilitation center say they
Ex-COVID patients make music on road to recovery 
Scene where a 14-year-old teenager on bicycle was
Teen seriously injured while biking in North Patchogue
Eileen Sheldon, who raised six children in Northampton,
Woman whose life was filled with 'fun little stories' dies at 97
Didn’t find what you were looking for?