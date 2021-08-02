A 4-year-old boy was struck by a bullet fired through a window Sunday evening in North Bay Shore and now a seach is on for a dark-colored sport utility vehicle in connection with the incident, Suffolk County police said.

Police said the boy, whose identity was not released, was inside a mobile home on Manatuck Boulevard when he was shot in the leg just before 7:15 p.m.

The child was transported by family to an area hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available early Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.