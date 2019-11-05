TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

Burglar stole box containing ashes of resident's husband, police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A burglar who ransacked the apartment of a North Bellmore woman last week took something more valuable than her wallet, police said. The thief — or thieves — also stole a box containing the remains of the woman's late husband.

Nassau County police said the bizarre theft took place at the apartment on Pea Pond Road sometime around 12:45 p.m. on Oct. 29.

The remains were inside what police described as a rectangular gold-colored box with a purple velvet lining.

Police said the woman, 82, returned home to find her living room and bedroom ransacked and her wallet and the box containing the remains gone.

Detectives are hoping that a jeweler or pawnshop or some third party will recognize the box and contact them. Or, that someone with knowledge of the crime will have a heart — and either contact them or arrange to get the remains returned to the victim.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

