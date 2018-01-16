TODAY'S PAPER
North Bellmore Subway robbed at gunpoint, Nassau cops say

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
A man in a ski mask robbed a Subway store at gunpoint Monday night in North Bellmore, police said.

The robber entered the store at 2741 Jerusalem Ave. about 9:15 p.m., displayed a handgun and demanded money from a store worker, Nassau County police said.

The robber took a gold chain from the worker’s neck and fled with that and an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

The robber was described as 5-foot-6 with a thin build and he was wearing a multicolored ski mask, dark clothing and black gloves, police said.

Detectives asked that anyone with information about the robbery call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477.

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

