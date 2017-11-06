A Mastic Beach man accused of driving his minivan into two men on a dirt bike, killing them, was arraigned Monday on upgraded counts, but in court the families of the victims called for still more serious charges.

The June 22 crash on Montauk Highway in North Bellport killed Keenen King, 19, of Shirley, and his passenger, Anthony Holmes-Garriques, 20, of North Bellport. The bike the two men were riding may have been stolen earlier in the day from Christopher Bouchard’s brother, Brian Bouchard, police said.

After the brothers heard the bike had been seen, they went looking for it in a Honda Odyssey minivan with Christopher Bouchard at the wheel. They spotted it and after a short chase, the minivan rear-ended the dirt bike, killing the two men, police said.

“The police investigation found Christopher Bouchard operated his van at a high rate of speed, failing to maintain his lane and at an unsafe distance during the chase,” a district attorney news release said Monday in announcing the indictment.

Christopher Bouchard had pleaded not guilty to an initial charge of reckless endangerment in June, and Suffolk County Assistant District Attorney Raymond Varuolo said at the time that his office would seek higher charges from a grand jury.

The grand jury returned a five-count indictment charging Bouchard with two counts of manslaughter in the second degree, two counts of criminally negligent homicide and one count of reckless driving “after hearing from a dozen witnesses and reviewing evidence from a crash reconstruction and crash reenactment,” the release said Monday.

In court, the families of the two boys killed, Keenen King and Anthony Holmes-Garriques, expressed anger that the charges were not more serious and also called for Brian Bouchard to be charged. He was not arrested.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

As Varuolo was reading the new charges against Christopher Bouchard at the Monday arraignment in Central Islip, the families of the two victims erupted. Keenen King’s sister, Katima King, 18, who uses a wheelchair, screamed. Will Sands, King’s father, pushed her wheelchair as he stormed out of the courtroom.

“This is a slap in my face and a slap on his wrist,” Sands shouted as he left the courtroom.

State Supreme Court Justice Fernando Camacho tried to restore order. “Stop,” he said. “Let the process play out, please.”

Cops: 1 dead, driver arrested after dirt bike crash

Afterward, Holmes-Garriques’ mother, Lina Garriques, cried, saying, “My son wanted to go to college. He had a future.”

Camacho raised bail from $200,000 to $400,000.

Defense attorney John Halverson of Patchogue did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

Court papers say that Christopher Bouchard made “oral admissions” to police, but they do not describe what he said.

Vigil for 2 young men killed while riding dirt bike

Halverson has noted that Bouchard was not charged with any intentional act.

Keenen King died at the scene, police said. Holmes-Garriques died later at Stony Brook University Hospital, after he was first taken to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue.

King, a senior at William Floyd High School, was scheduled to graduate in August.