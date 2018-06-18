Police: 1 killed, 1 wounded in North Bellport shooting
One man was shot to death and another wounded Sunday night outside a home in North Bellport, police said.
Police said officers responded to a report of a fight outside the home on Doane Avenue about 11:25 p.m. and found two men with gunshot wounds.
Both men were taken to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue, where one was pronounced dead and the other was treated for injuries that were not life threatening, Suffolk County police said.
The investigation is continuing, police said.
LI crime statsSearch crime statistics in Nassau and Suffolk counties from 2006 to 2016. 5 ways to send story tips to Newsday Do you have information that might lead Newsday to an important story, or an investigation? A document that starts us on the trail? Here are five ways for you to send our journalists tips, documents and data with a range of security options.
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.