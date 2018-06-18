TODAY'S PAPER
Police: 1 killed, 1 wounded in North Bellport shooting

The scene of a fatal shooting Sunday night

The scene of a fatal shooting Sunday night in North Bellport. Photo Credit: Stringer News Service

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
One man was shot to death and another wounded Sunday night outside a home in North Bellport, police said.

Police said officers responded to a report of a fight outside the home on Doane Avenue about 11:25 p.m. and found two men with gunshot wounds.

Both men were taken to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue, where one was pronounced dead and the other was treated for injuries that were not life threatening, Suffolk County police said.

The investigation is continuing, police said.

