A North Bellport man is facing a murder charge in the June 17 fatal shooting of a guest at a party in the hamlet, Suffolk police said Tuesday.

Timothy White, 22, of Bellport Avenue, was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder in the death of James Skinner, 50, of Queens, police said.

White is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in First District Court in Central Islip, police said.

Officers responded June 17 to a call of a fight involving party guests “and a group of uninvited people” at a home on Doane Avenue and found Skinner and another man with gunshot wounds, police said.

Skinner was pronounced dead at Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in East Patchogue. The wounded man was treated at the same hospital for nonlife threatening injuries, police said.

No further details were released Tuesday including information on a possible suspect in the shooting of the wounded man.

Court records have yet to identify an attorney for White.