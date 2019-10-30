TODAY'S PAPER
Mastic man charged in North Bellport shooting death, police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A Mastic man has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a 25-year-old man earlier this month in North Bellport, Suffolk County police said.

Police said Malik Roberts, 22, was arrested by Homicide Squad detectives in Brentwood Tuesday afternoon. He was charged with second-degree murder and was held overnight at the Third Precinct pending arraignment Wednesday in First District Court in Central Islip.

It was not immediately clear what evidence police believe linked Roberts to the shooting. It also was not immediately clear if Roberts was represented by counsel.

Police said Fifth Precinct officers responding to a 911 call reporting a "possible gunshot victim" outside a Taylor Avenue home in North Bellport on Oct. 21 found the victim, identified as Tyrell D. Smith, at about 5:10 p.m. Smith, of Shirley, was pronounced dead at the scene by an assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner, police said.

Police had asked anyone with information to call the Homicide Squad or Crime Stoppers, but it was unclear if any information generated through tips helped lead to Roberts' arrest. Police also have not detailed any possible motive for the shooting.

