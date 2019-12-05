Anyone who can help identify a hit-and-run driver who struck two women in North Lindenhurst last month can collect a cash reward of as much as $5,000, Suffolk police said.

One of the victims was seriously injured when struck by a silver or gray Chevrolet Equinox, model years 2006 to 2009, at about 11:55 p.m. Nov. 26 on Sunrise Highway at North Delaware Avenue, police said.

"The vehicle should have front-end damage," police said.

To send an anonymous tip, call 800-220-TIPS or use a mobile app, which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips. Tips can also be submitted online at www.P3Tips.com.