Man shot, critically wounded in North Lindenhurst 'dispute,' cops say

Suffolk County police investigate on 6th Street in

Suffolk County police investigate on 6th Street in North Lindenhurst early Wednesday morning. Credit: Paul Mazza

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A man was found shot and critically wounded early Wednesday morning in North Lindenhurst, Suffolk County Police said.

Police said First Precinct officers responding to a 911 call found Michael Bellone, 41, of Bay Shore, lying on the ground in front of a residence on 6th Street at about 1 a.m.

He had a gunshot wound to the abdomen, police said.

Police said Bellone had been "involved in a dispute with another man," who then shot him — but did not characterize the nature of the dispute.

Police did not immediately provide additional details on a suspect, either.

First Squad detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 631-854-8152 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

All calls will remain confidential.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

