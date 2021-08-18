Man shot, critically wounded in North Lindenhurst 'dispute,' cops say

A man was found shot and critically wounded early Wednesday morning in North Lindenhurst, Suffolk County Police said.

Police said First Precinct officers responding to a 911 call found Michael Bellone, 41, of Bay Shore, lying on the ground in front of a residence on 6th Street at about 1 a.m.

He had a gunshot wound to the abdomen, police said.

Police said Bellone had been "involved in a dispute with another man," who then shot him — but did not characterize the nature of the dispute.

Police did not immediately provide additional details on a suspect, either.

First Squad detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to call them at 631-854-8152 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

All calls will remain confidential.