Long IslandCrime

2 women stabbed, 1 fatally, in North Massapequa, Nassau police say

Nassau County police vehicles at the scene in

Nassau County police vehicles at the scene in North Massapequa where two women were stabbed Saturday night, one fatally, Nassau police said. Credit: Jim Staubitser

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com
A 29-year-old woman died Sunday morning, hours after a man stabbed her and another woman in a North Massapequa home and then tried to take his own life when located by police, authorities said.

Identities of the victims and the suspect in Saturday night's attack were not immediately available. Police did not say what potential charges the man could face.

The 22-year-old woman who survived was transported to a hospital and remained in critical condition Sunday, according to police.

Shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday, police were called to a residence on North Manhattan Avenue and found both women had been stabbed. Officers located the suspect, a 34-year-old man, inside the home after he attempted to take his own life, police said. All three were transported to a hospital for treatment.

The 29-year-old woman was pronounced deceased at about 10:08 a.m. on Sunday. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law-enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

