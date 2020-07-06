One man was shot dead and two others were wounded Saturday night in a shooting at a North Massapequa party, according to a Nassau police spokesman.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting at about 11:17 p.m. at the house on West Drive found the three victims, said the spokesman, Officer Craig Beatty.

A 21-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and two other men were in stable condition at a hospital after being treated for gunshot wounds, Beatty said.

The shooting happened inside the house, and the party broke up before the police arrived, Beatty said.

No other information about the case was available, including the ages of the two other victims, who discharged the gunshots, whether a weapon was recovered, and what may have precipitated the shooting, according Beatty.