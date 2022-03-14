A 29-year-old woman who died Sunday morning, hours after a man stabbed her and another woman in North Massapequa, was identified Monday by police as Irene Maiolica-Spantopanagos, of Massapequa.

The identities of the other victim and the suspect, who tried to take his own life when officers located him at the house, were not released. Police did not say what potential charges the man could face.

Both the 22-year-old woman who survived and the suspect were transported to a hospital in critical condition Sunday, according to police. Police did not release an update on either's condition Monday.

Shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday, police were called to a residence on North Manhattan Avenue and found both women had been stabbed. Officers located the suspect, a 34-year-old man, inside the home after he attempted to take his own life, police said. All three were transported to a hospital for treatment.

Spantopanagos was pronounced deceased at about 10:08 a.m. on Sunday. The investigation is ongoing, police said.