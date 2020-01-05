TODAY'S PAPER
42° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
42° Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Armed suspect holds up North Merrick convenience store, police say

The Nassau County police on the scene of

The Nassau County police on the scene of a robbery at occurred at the Fast Break conveniance store on Merrick Avenue in North Merrick, Saturday night, Jan. 4, 2020. Credit: Jim Staubitser

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Print

Nassau police said they are investigating an armed robbery at a North Merrick convenience store Saturday night.

A masked male suspect entered the Fast Break Food Mart on Merrick Avenue about 9:45 p.m. and approached the cashier, police said. He displayed a handgun and took an undetermined amount of cash from the register before fleeing on foot northbound on William Street.

The suspect was described as 5-3, 170 pounds, and about 17-years-old, police said. He was wearing a black ski mask, black gloves, a black hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information can call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477 or 911. Callers will remain anonymous

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Katrina Crawford is sworn in on Jan. 4 Wyandanch library write-in candidate sworn in months later
Paul Cotugno, 31, of Valley Stream. Man charged after filming woman in shower, police say
Suffolk police at the scene in Baywood where Police investigating 2 shootings overnight
Joe Russo, of Centereach, walks along the surf Forecast: Sun, then a chance of snow before a warm-up
Commuters experienced delays at the LIRR station through Penn upgrades to impact LIRR rush-hour trains
View of the New York State Capitol seen Marijuana, deficit top the docket as NY lawmakers return
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search