Long IslandCrime

North Patchogue church broken into second time, police say

By John Valenti
One day after police said a homeless man was arrested and charged with breaking into donation boxes at a North Patchogue church in July, Suffolk County police are asking for help identifying a second man suspected of vandalizing and burglarizing the same church in an unrelated incident earlier this year.

The incident now under investigation occurred at about 4:45 p.m. on May 15 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel on North Ocean Avenue, said police, who also released a surveillance photo of the suspect. Police said that a lock box was broken into, with $15 taken. A file cabinet also was broken into, with $50 taken, police said, while the intruder damaged doors and other items inside the church.

Third Squad detectives are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. Tipsters also can text SCPD and send a message to CRIMES (274637) or submit their tips via email at tipsubmit.com. Police said all calls, text messages and emails will remain confidential.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

