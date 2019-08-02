North Patchogue church broken into second time, police say
One day after police said a homeless man was arrested and charged with breaking into donation boxes at a North Patchogue church in July, Suffolk County police are asking for help identifying a second man suspected of vandalizing and burglarizing the same church in an unrelated incident earlier this year.
The incident now under investigation occurred at about 4:45 p.m. on May 15 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel on North Ocean Avenue, said police, who also released a surveillance photo of the suspect. Police said that a lock box was broken into, with $15 taken. A file cabinet also was broken into, with $50 taken, police said, while the intruder damaged doors and other items inside the church.
Third Squad detectives are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. Tipsters also can text SCPD and send a message to CRIMES (274637) or submit their tips via email at tipsubmit.com. Police said all calls, text messages and emails will remain confidential.
