About $100 in cash, divided among eight donation boxes at a Catholic Church in North Patchogue, was stolen in mid-July , Suffolk police said Tuesday.

A "person or persons" entered Our Lady of Mount Carmel Roman Catholic Church on North Ocean Avenue at approximately 3 p.m. on July 16 and broke the donation boxes, police said.

Whoever helps solve the crime could collect a reward of up to $5,000, they said.

To submit an anonymous tip, call 800-220-TIPS, or text “SCPD” and the message to “CRIMES” (274637) or email police via www.tipsubmit.com.