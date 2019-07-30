TODAY'S PAPER
80° Good Morning
SEARCH
80° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Money stolen from North Patchogue church donation boxes, police say

The donation boxes were broken into around 3

The donation boxes were broken into around 3 p.m. on July 16, according to police. Photo Credit: SCPD / PIO

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

About $100 in cash, divided among eight donation boxes at a Catholic Church in North Patchogue, was stolen in mid-July , Suffolk police said Tuesday.

A "person or persons" entered Our Lady of Mount Carmel Roman Catholic Church on North Ocean Avenue at approximately 3 p.m. on July 16 and broke the donation boxes, police said. 

Whoever helps solve the crime could collect a reward of up to $5,000, they said.

To submit an anonymous tip, call 800-220-TIPS, or text “SCPD” and the message to “CRIMES” (274637) or email police via www.tipsubmit.com.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Suffolk County police said a woman was struck Cops: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash
This Shirley ranch is located on just under 2-bedroom LI home lists for $159,000
Jerome and Emily Wood unpack boxes with their LIers turn to apps to make moving easier
Bette Trojanowski, left, director of Long Island Sound Partnership to bolster senior services in Greenport
President Donald Trump shows off his signature on Janison: Be grateful to Trump just this once
In Baltimore Monday, the Rev. Al Sharpton discusses 1600: Trump aims racial flamethrower at old pal, Rev. Al
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search