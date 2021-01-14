A Brooklyn guest at a pre-dawn party in North Valley Stream last month was shot in the leg as he was leaving — and returned fire in a gunfight that led to his arrest on attempted murder, reckless endangerment, and other charges, Nassau police said.

Whoever fired multiple gun shots at Rufino Rodriguez, 24, after he entered his vehicle has yet to be identified.

"As the subject attempts to flee the scene, Rodriguez withdraws a gun and fires back at the subject’s car as it passes him heading southbound on Sherbourne Road," where the Dec. 23 party was held, police said.

Rodriguez was taken to a local hospital after the two men shot at each other at approximately 4:10 a.m., police said.

Rodriguez later surrendered to investigators. The other charges he faces at his arraignment — scheduled for Thursday — are first-degree criminal use of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

Whether he was represented by counsel was not yet known.

Anyone who can help detectives should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.