A Central Islip man suspected of selling heroin throughout Suffolk County has been arrested on drug charges by Northport Village police, authorities said Thursday.

Davon McNair, 25, was arrested following a raid on his home on Wilson Boulevard on Oct. 11 by members of the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department, the Suffolk district attorney’s office, Suffolk police and Northport police, authorities said.

The search warrant raid led to the recovery of 33 grams of heroin, seven grams of fentanyl and $3,050 in cash, as well as the recovery of drug scales and packaging material, Northport Police Chief William Ricca said in a statement.

Ricca said McNair, a “known member” of the Bloods street gang, was located a short distance from his Central Islip home and was “found to be in possession of crack cocaine.”

The information leading to the arrest was garnered from sources following “several unrelated arrests” in Northport by village police and “authorities were able to classify McNair as a suspect in heroin sales not only in Northport but throughout Suffolk County,” Ricca said.

He said undercover agents bought heroin from McNair on three different occasions over several months.

McNair, who is being held on $100,000 bond or $50,000 cash bail, was charged with five counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and one count of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He is due in court Monday.

“Anyone who sells this poison in our Village can expect the Northport Police to pursue them to wherever their trail leads,” Ricca said in a statement.