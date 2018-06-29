A Northport man who was convicted of sexually assaulting a young male relative at least four times over seven years was sentenced to 14 years in prison Thursday, officials said.

Jalal Abodalo, 57, was sentenced by acting Supreme Court Justice Patricia Harrington one year after he was found guilty in June 2017 of first-degree sexual conduct against a child, according to Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas.

“This defendant used his relationship with a child and his family to repeatedly and brazenly abuse a child over a seven-year period,” Singas said in a news release. “A brave young survivor stood up to the defendant, who betrayed his trust and subjected him to both physical and emotional abuse by threatening the victim’s mother if the survivor reported Abodalo’s actions. The defendant is being held accountable because of the courage of this young, heroic man.”

But Abodalo’s attorney, Michael Alber of Commack, said he has already filed a notice of appeal.

“We’re disappointed in the jury’s verdict,” he said. “We thought that based upon the evidence in the case that the complaining witness was not credible. We genuinely believe in his innocence and have every intention of going forward on the appeal and exposing the lies and fabrications.”

Prosecutors said the assaults occurred in Nassau County between April 1999 and March 2006, when the victim was between 3 and 10 years old. Officials said that the victim was told multiple times by Abodalo to keep the abuse secret or his mother would "get hurt."

But the boy told his parents in February 2009, prosecutors said.