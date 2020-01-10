The former Northport Village administrator pleaded guilty Thursday to using funds for a local project as his "personal piggy bank," buying a sliding-glass door, windows and tools that he later used at his Kings Park home, according to Suffolk County prosecutors.

Timothy Brojer, 44, pleaded guilty to official misconduct, a class A misdemeanor, and was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge.The plea deal requires Brojer to forfeit the stolen items, to pay nearly $3,700 in restitution to Northport and a $1,000 fine.

“This defendant was essentially using public funds as his personal piggy bank, buying construction materials for his own home on the taxpayer’s dime,” said Suffolk District Attorney Timothy Sini.

Robert Abiuso, Brojer's defense attorney, did not respond to a request for comment.

Brojer was appointed Northport administrator in 2015 and three years later was tasked with overseeing the renovation of a village-owned building known as the Plank House.

In July 2019, the village received an invoice for about $1,900 for a sliding-glass door for use in the Plank House renovation but the project included no such item. Brojer also billed the village for 12 windows that were not included in the project plans at a cost of more than $4,400.

On Sept. 3, 2019, law enforcement officials executed a search warrant at Brojer’s home and recovered seven of the windows, the sliding glass door and numerous construction tools that he had purchased using village funds, prosecutors said. Brojer was arrested and resigned his post.

Before he was hired as the village administrator, Brojer was the full-time administrator and part-time code enforcement officer for the former Village of Mastic Beach. He was fired from those jobs for what village officials at the time said was "misconduct and miscommunication." In 2016, after a nearly two-year audit, Mastic Beach officials alleged that while working for the village, Brojer impersonated a police officer and illegally used law enforcement databases to perform background checks.

A federal lawsuit alleged Brojer and other village officials evicted several black tenants who received housing subsidies, citing minor housing code violations without providing legal notice or an opportunity to be heard before eviction. Mastic Beach agreed to pay six residents and two landlords $387,500 to settle the lawsuit.