A Nassau jury convicted a Bronx man Tuesday of fatally stabbing a Hempstead bar patron who prosecutors said insulted his manhood.

Daniel Abrego Davila, 33, faces a maximum of life in prison when he is sentenced Jan. 4 on second-degree murder and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor, in the death of Rolando Cruz, 39, a landscaper from Freeport, the Nassau District Attorney's office said. The jury deliberated two hours before convicting him, authorities said.

Cruz was leaving the Nuevo Arco Iris bar on Fulton Avenue on April 10, 2016, when the bouncer refused to let in Abrego Davila and his two friends. The landscaper insulted Abrego Davila’s manhood, and during a fight in which the three friends cornered Cruz, Abrego Davila plunged a military-style knife into Cruz’s body more than five times, including once into his neck, prosecutors said.

Cruz collapsed on the sidewalk in front of the bar and was pronounced dead at NYU Winthrop Hospital in Mineola. The three attackers ran off but were arrested months later, prosecutors said.

Abrego Davila's two companions, initially charged with murder, pleaded guilty to downgraded charges and testified against him.

William Lopez, 36, of Hempstead, pleaded guilty to gang assault, court records show. His attorney, Anthony Rattoballi, has said that he expects his client to get a 5-year prison term when he is sentenced next month.

Jorge Poshon, 31, of Freeport, pleaded guilty to hindering prosecution, authorities said. His attorney, Steven Barnwell, said he expects his client to get a sentence of up to 3 years in prison when he is sentenced next month.

Abrego Davila's attorney, Patrick Haughey, could not be reached Tuesday night. But during his client's month-long trial, Haughey said no physical evidence links Abrego Davila to the crime. He said the knife used in the attack was never found, the surveillance footage of the fight was "murky" and the testimony of the two other men charged was "tainted."