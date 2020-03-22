TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

 Lakeview man threatened security officer at NUMC, Nassau police say

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
A Lakeview man faces menacing and weapons charges after he threatened a security guard while waving a taser at Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow when told no visitors were permitted in the medical facility amid the coronavirus pandemic, police said.

Paul Simmons, 58, and his girlfriend entered NUMC through an employee entrance seeking treatment for her minor injury, Nassau police said. While in a waiting room, a security guard told Simmons only patients were allowed in the hospital due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Simmons became angry, threatening the guard while waving a taser in his direction, according to police.

The male security officer, 53, feared for his safety and called police. Arriving officers found Simmons nearby and took him into custody shortly after 10:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Simmons was charged with second-degree menacing and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, police said. He was expected to be arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead on Sunday.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

