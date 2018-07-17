An East Meadow teen was arrested and charged with possessing a loaded, illegal handgun inside a hospital, Nassau County police said.

Pouchino Alexandre, 17, was admitted to Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow on Sunday evening after having a seizure at a fast-food restaurant, police said on Tuesday. While detectives were investigating, Alexandre was found to have a loaded and defaced handgun, police said.

Police charged Alexandre with three counts of criminal possession of a weapon and one count of criminal possession of a firearm.

His arraignment will be held "when medically practical," police said. Police did not provide further information.