A former North Shore University Hospital cardiac unit nurse is facing felony charges after allegedly stealing more than 1,400 vials of fentanyl from the facility last year as part of a theft of drugs valued at up to $75,000, prosecutors said Tuesday.

An attorney for Melissa Frame, 36, of Merrick, entered a not guilty plea for her on charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance, grand larceny and falsifying business records during a virtual court arraignment.

The Nassau district attorney’s office alleged Frame stole 1,467 vials of fentanyl and 223 vials of midazolam between October and December by using her fingerprint and a unique identification number to access a medication dispensing machine more than 50 times.

The defendant noted a patient’s name to correspond with the medication she took, according to prosecutors, who said a review of records showed none of those drugs were given to patients.

The hospital reported the alleged crimes to authorities and fired Frame, the Nassau district attorney’s office said.

State records show Frame has held a license as a registered nurse since 2011. She is now facing up to nine years in prison if found guilty of the top charge against her.

Nassau District Court Judge David Levine released Frame on her own recognizance following an arraignment held hours after she surrendered to authorities on Tuesday morning.

Defense attorney Steven Gaitman said during the arraignment that Frame had no prior criminal convictions, lived with her family locally, had already done "an in-patient program." He also said he expected that prosecutors would send the case to a diversion court.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration says is 80 to 100 times more powerful than morphine. Local experts told Newsday last month that fentanyl use has primarily fueled the rising drug death toll on Long Island during the coronavirus pandemic.

Projected fatal overall drug overdoses increased 34 percent in Nassau and nearly 12 percent in Suffolk during 2020, which officials linked to social isolation, financial anxieties and mental health challenges during the pandemic.

"The theft of this fentanyl by a hospital employee is a sad, yet stark reminder of how hard-hitting this opioid epidemic really is," Ray Donovan, the Special Agent in Charge of the DEA’s New York Division, said in a statement Tuesday.

The federal agency teamed with the district attorney’s office on the probe.