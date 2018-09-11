Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

Police: NYPD cop from Franklin Square resigns after her arrest

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
A Franklin Square woman is no longer a New York police officer, less than a month after she was caught shoplifting and found to have a needle with heroin residue on it, police said.

Toniann Puglissi, 30, resigned from the NYPD Monday, the department said.

Suffolk County police said they arrested Puglissi on Aug. 16 and charged her with petit larceny after she stole unspecified goods from a Stop & Shop in Ronkonkoma, Suffolk police said Tuesday. She also was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree because she had the needle in her possession, police said.

Puglissi was released after police issued a desk appearance ticket, ordering her to come to court to answer the charges levied against her. She could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

A spokeswoman for the NYPD said Puglissi had been suspended without pay after her arrest and resigned on Monday.

