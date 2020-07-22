A NYPD officer from West Islip and two other Long Island men were arrested on drug charges Tuesday, the result of an investigation that began with the fatal overdose of a man in Copiague in September, Suffolk officials said.

Officer Joseph Recca, 28, who faces drug, conspiracy, official misconduct and unauthorized use of a computer charges, could serve up to 25 years in prison if convicted, Suffolk District Attorney Timothy Sini said Wednesday.

“Our message today is if you are selling drugs in Suffolk County, we are coming after you,” Sini said after Recca and his alleged partners in a drug distribution ring Michael Corbett, 53, of West Islip and Michael Sosa, 25, of Brentwood, were arraigned in Suffolk County Court in Central Islip Wednesday.

Corbett and Sosa also face drug and conspiracy charges, Sini said. An unregistered gun was found in Sosa’s home after a search warrant was executed, and he also faces a weapons charged. All three men pleaded not guilty at arraignment.

An NYPD spokeswoman referred requests for comment to Sini’s office. A spokesman for the New York City Police Benevolent Association, the union that represents police officers, said it was not representing Recca in this case and declined further comment.

Sini said Sosa supplied what were purported to be Oxycodone pills to Recca, who then sold them to Corbett, who sold the drugs to customers from his West Islip home.

In addition to the gun found at Sosa’s home, authorities also seized hundreds of pills, drug paraphernalia and $75,000 in cash while executing search warrants during the course of the investigation. Offcials suspect many of the pills seized are counterfeit and made from fentanyl. Sini said his office is still awaiting the results of lab tests on the seized pills.

Sini said the investigation began after a man suffered a fatal drug overdose in Copiague in September. Investigators determined that the man had purchased drugs from the ring but are still trying to determine if the man died from drugs purchased from the three men.