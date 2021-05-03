The former NYPD officer who pleaded guilty to manslaughter and other charges for selling fentanyl to a friend who died from an overdose was sentenced to five years in prison Monday.

Suffolk Judge Richard Ambro told Joseph Recca of West Islip that the former officer had violated the community’s trust before approving the plea deal negotiated by prosecutors and Recca’s defense attorney, Matthew Rosenblum of Commack.

"What makes this case unique and particularly troubling is the fact that he was selling drugs while also serving as a police officer," Suffolk District Attorney Timothy Sini said during a news conference in Riverhead shortly after Recca was sentenced. "We will not tolerate drug dealers peddling poison in our communities."

Recca pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter, third-degree criminal sake if a controlled substance and second-degree conspiracy in February.

Jessica Bornschein, whose son Ryan Bornschein fatally overdosed from fentanyl he obtained from Recca in 2019, told Ambro that Recca was responsible fir the death of the light of her life. She said she has suffered from depression and PTSD since Ryan’s death. Bornschein also said she suffers from regular nightmares about a monster going after Ryan.

"We all know who the monster in my dream is," Bornschein said. "He is in this courtroom."