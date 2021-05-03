TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Former NYPD officer sentenced to 5 years in prison in fentanyl death

Joseph Recca, center, walks outside the Central Islip

Joseph Recca, center, walks outside the Central Islip courthouse in July 2020. Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com
Print

The former NYPD officer who pleaded guilty to manslaughter and other charges for selling fentanyl to a friend who died from an overdose was sentenced to five years in prison Monday.

Suffolk Judge Richard Ambro told Joseph Recca of West Islip that the former officer had violated the community’s trust before approving the plea deal negotiated by prosecutors and Recca’s defense attorney, Matthew Rosenblum of Commack.

"What makes this case unique and particularly troubling is the fact that he was selling drugs while also serving as a police officer," Suffolk District Attorney Timothy Sini said during a news conference in Riverhead shortly after Recca was sentenced. "We will not tolerate drug dealers peddling poison in our communities."

Recca pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter, third-degree criminal sake if a controlled substance and second-degree conspiracy in February.

Jessica Bornschein, whose son Ryan Bornschein fatally overdosed from fentanyl he obtained from Recca in 2019, told Ambro that Recca was responsible fir the death of the light of her life. She said she has suffered from depression and PTSD since Ryan’s death. Bornschein also said she suffers from regular nightmares about a monster going after Ryan.

"We all know who the monster in my dream is," Bornschein said. "He is in this courtroom."

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law-enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

Latest Long Island News

Sparse visitors and pedestrians seen in Manhattan's Times
Cuomo: New York to largely reopen from COVID-19 closures on May 19
Police escort as the coffin of NYPD Officer
Caravan of hundreds escorts NYPD officer's coffin to Greenlawn wake
Suffolk County police investigate a multi-vehicle crash on
Cops: Driver flees, leaving 8-month-old passenger injured after crash
People shop at the Long Island Farmworker Cooperative's
LI farmworker coop opens flower market in Riverhead 
Suffolk County Police are investigating after a man
Cops: Man found shot 'multiple times' in North Amityville driveway
Smithtown spokeswoman Nicole Garguilo acts in a "Lady
Shelter dogs get into character, and hopefully a home, by recreating iconic film scenes
Didn’t find what you were looking for?