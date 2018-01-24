NYPD cop from Long island convicted of perjury on drug arrest
Queens jurors on Wednesday convicted an NYPD detective from Long Island of perjury at a trial on charges that he arrested an innocent man on drug trafficking charges and lied about it under oath.
Det. Kevin Desormeau, 34, is scheduled to be sentenced on March 21 and faces up to 7 years in prison for his convictions on charges of first-degree perjury, official misconduct and making a punishable...
