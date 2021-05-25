The Hempstead woman accused of hitting and killing an NYPD officer while driving intoxicated on the Long Island Expressway last month nearly hit another cop as she fled from police, prosecutors said Tuesday in Queens Supreme Court.

Jessica Beauvais, 32, hit NYPD Officer Anastasios Tsakos so hard that his body flew 40 feet in the air and 100 feet horizontally before he landed on the side of the LIE, prosecutors said at Beauvais’ arraignment.

Beauvais drove away from the scene of the fatal accident at a high speed even though her windshield was smashed and the roof and hood of the vehicle were badly damaged. She sped through a red light and drove on the wrong side of the road to evade capture, according to prosecutors. Beauvais also rammed a patrol car in a last-ditch effort to escape, prosecutors said.

"Why did my first accident have to be a cop?" Beauvais later asked police, according to prosecutors.

Beauvais, charged with aggravated manslaughter and other charges in a 13-count indictment unsealed earlier this month, pleaded not guilty at the arraignment. Judge Michael Aloise ordered her to continue to be held without bail. Beauvais is scheduled to return to court on July 27.

Beauvais had tears in her eyes as she entered the courtroom and looked at the 14 family members and supporters who attended her arraignment. She was openly weeping as she looked at them while exiting.

Beauvais’ attorney Jorge Santos declined comment after the arraignment.

NYPD Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch and othe union officials also attended the hearing with Tsakos’ parents. Tsavros and Anna Tsakos did not to talk to reporters.

Beauvais apologized tearfully when detectives escorted her out of the 107th Precinct after her arrest last month.

"I'm sorry," said Beauvais at that time. "I'm sorry that I hit him and that he's dead."

Beauvais told detectives she drank wine and tequila before the crash and had also smoked marijuana, police said.

Tsakos, a father of two, was posthumously promoted to detective. His funeral drew thousands of police officers and supporters in Greenlawn.

Tsakos and other NYPD officers responded to the scene of a one-car crash on the Long Island Expressway ramp entrance to the Clearview Expressway, officials said. A driver headed eastbound on the LIE lost control of the vehicle and slammed into a wall. The driver and two passengers had to be pulled from the vehicle after it caught on fire. A third passenger died at the scene.

The driver, Jonathan Espinal, 24, of Queens, was driving with a suspended license and was charged with aggravated unlicensed driving.

Tsakos was directing traffic when Beauvais, driving a 2013 Volkswagen Passat eastbound on the expressway at a high speed, approached the scene of the crash and hit Tsakos.

Beauvais’ blood alcohol content was 0.15% two hours after the fatal accident, prosecutors said, nearly double the legal limit of 0.08% in New York State.

Tsakos was rushed to a nearby hospital but died as a result of his injuries.