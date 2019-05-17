An NYPD officer from Long Island was arrested Friday by FBI agents and charged in a plot to kill her estranged husband and a minor, according to court papers.

The officer, Valerie Cincinelli, 34, of Oceanside, was taken into custody to faces charges in Central Islip federal court, officials said.

She appeared at her arraignment late Friday afternoon and was ordered held without bail after prosecutors said in a detention letter that she was a danger to the community.

In a detention letter opposing bail, prosecutors detail parts of the plot.

"A confidential source (“CS”) 1 has advised the FBI of the following, in sum, substance and in part: The defendant Valerie Cincinelli requested that the CS hire a hit man to murder John Doe, Cincinelli’s estranged husband, and Jane Doe, the CS’s minor daughter. The CS told Cincinelli that the CS knew someone who would kill both of them for $7,000," court papers state.

Cincinelli, joined the NYPD in 2007 and according to officials had a bit of a checkered career as a cops. She has been on modified assignment without a gun since 2017 because of domestic incidents, said an NYPD spokesman who wouldn’t elaborate on the substance of those cases.