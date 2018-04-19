An NYPD police officer who officials said was involved in a 2016 fatal crash on the Long Island Expressway was arrested Wednesday on grand larceny and other charges, police officials said.

Edward Rosovich, 35, of Queens, was released without bail after a court appearance late Wednesday on a charges of grand larceny in the third degree, offering a false instrument for filing and official misconduct, a spokeswoman for the Queens District Attorneys Office said.

An NYPD spokesman said that the case developed after the Internal Affairs Bureau received a tip from a confidential informant. The exact nature of the police investigation was not available, the spokesman said and the official court complaint in the case wasn’t immediately available.

Rosovich was involved in a crash late on May 23, 2016, when an SUV he was driving collided with a BMW which had been disabled on the LIE near Exit 40. According to reports at the time, the collision killed a 20 year-old man and an 18 year-old woman who were passengers in the BMW. The victims had stepped out the vehicle when it was struck, sending them over the divider, news reports stated. Rosovich was not charged in the accident.