NYPD officer charged in son's death due in family court

The NYPD officer charged in the death of his 8-year-old son in his Center Moriches home is scheduled to appear in Suffolk County Family Court later Monday morning.

Michael Valva, 40, along with his fiancee, Angela Pollina, 42 — who was also arrested in the case — are expected to appear in court after they were charged last week with second-degree murder in the death of Thomas Valva.

Authorities allege Valva and Pollina forced Thomas to sleep in an unheated garage as temperatures outside dipped to just 19 degrees.

When the boy arrived at the hospital on the morning he died, his body temperature was just 76 degrees. His cause of death was ruled to be hypothermia, authorities said.

At a hearing last Wednesday before their arrests Friday, Family Court Judge Frank Tantone granted temporary custody of Thomas’ siblings — Anthony, 10, and Andrew, 6 — to the boys’ mother, Justyna Zubko-Valva, 36, of Valley Stream.

Tantone had ordered the parties back to court Monday to revisit custody and visitation arrangements.

“It’s just an outrage that the system is designed to protect the abusers and not our children,” Zubko-Valva said Monday as she waited for the hearing.

Gino Cali, the ex-fiance of Pollina, was also at family court Monday, saying he is seeking custody of the daughter he had with Pollina — Gia Cali. Authorities have said the girl is 6 years old, but the father said she is 8. He said he hasn’t seen his daughter in about three years.

He declined to comment, pending the arrival of his attorney.

As Zubko-Valva waited for Monday’s hearing to begin, strangers approached her in the hall, offering their condolences.

“I’ve been praying for you,” one attorney told her.

Meanwhile, funeral arrangements for Thomas have been set for later in the week.

Visitation is scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Mangano Funeral Home in Deer Park on Wednesday. A mass is scheduled for Thursday at 9:30 a.m. at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Roman Catholic Church in Melville.