A New York City police officer from Holbrook charged with producing child pornography was online with at least 46 minors whom he asked to send sexual explicit photos in which they hurt themselves, prosecutors said.

Officer Carmine Simpson, 26, was arrested at his home by FBI agents early Thursday morning, officials said. Simpson, who has been a cop for two years and was currently assigned to patrol in the 75th Precinct in Brooklyn, was suspended without pay, officials said.

Simpson trolled Twitter, claiming he was 17-years-old and communicating with minors who appeared to be between 13- and 17-years-old, officials said.

Simpson asked them to create "sexually exploitative photos and videos of themselves," and obtained "at least 18 photographic images and 33 videos" of that kind from them, officials said.

Eastern District prosecutor Megan Farrell said that in "grooming" his victims, Simpson also convinced them to commit acts of violence in many of the pictures, including "hurting themselves" by beatings, and choking.

Simpson altered a picture of himself online, so he would appear younger than his actual age, officials said.

Farrell said that the government has so far only reviewed Simpson’s actions on Twitter, but they believe there may be other instances of sexual exploitation of children since he was active on other platforms, including Skype and Snapchat.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

While Simpson was not required to enter a plea in court to charges in a complaint, Simpon’s attorney, Todd Greenberg said his client would eventually plead not guilty.

Federal Magistrate A. Kathleen Tomlinson denied Greenberg's request to have his client released on a $500,00 bond, including electronic monitoring, and continuing to live at his parents' home under their supervision. Greenberg said Simpson’s father was a retired NYPD Emergency Service police officer.

But the magistrate denied Greenberg’s request, ordering Simpson to be detained, but in protective custody because he is a police officer.

Tomlinson said the violence Simpson was able to convince the minors to engage in "elevates" the case to a different level when considering his release on bond.

"Instead of protecting the community as a sworn police officer, the defendant has preyed upon and sexually exploited the most vulnerable members," Acting United States Attorney Seth DuCharme said in a statement. "The protection of innocent children is a priority for the Department of Justice and this Office will continue to make every effort to ensure that those who contribute to the victimization of children will be brought to justice."

If convicted, Simpson faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison.