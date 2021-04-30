Charity to pay off mortgage of NYPD officer from LI killed by alleged drunken driver

A charity announced Friday that it would pay off the outstanding mortgage on the East Northport home of NYPD Officer Anastasios Tsakos, who was killed, allegedly by a drunken driver, on the Long Island Expressway in Queens.

Frank Siller, chief executive of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation charity — set up in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks but also helping police officers, firefighters, medics, soldiers and their families, beyond 9/11 — called Tsakos’ widow "to personally inform her that she would never have to worry about making another mortgage payment," according to a news release.

The release quoted the officer’s brother, Teddy, worrying about whether Tsakos' widow would be able to stay in the home, which was purchased last year.

"She told me what are we going to do now? Am I going to have to move again? Two hours later Frank [Siller] called and said don’t worry the kids are going to grow up in this house," Teddy Tsakos said, according to the release.

The officer, 43, was struck early Tuesday morning as he diverted traffic from an earlier crash on the LIE in Queens.

His wake is scheduled for May 3 at Saint Paraskevi Greek Orthodox Shrine Church in Greenlawn, with a funeral to be held on May 4 at the church.

According to charity spokesman Trevor Tamsen, between 2001 and 2020, the charity had bought, built or paid off the mortgages on 250 homes nationwide involving police, fire, medical or military personnel and their families.

The goal this year, he said, is 120 homes.

Jessica Beauvais, 32, who court papers say fled and rammed a police vehicle before being arrested, is jailed in connection with the case, in which she’s been charged with multiple felonies. The case was briefly heard Friday morning — and adjourned — at Queens Criminal Court.