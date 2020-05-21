TODAY'S PAPER
NYPD officer charged with murder in death of childhood friend, officials say

Nassau County police investigate the shooting on Langdon

Road in Farmingdale Tuesday night that left one man dead.

By Nicole Fuller
The NYPD police officer who fatally shot his childhood friend last week in Farmingdale was arrested Thursday and charged in the killing, a police official said.

Errick Allen, a rookie New York City police officer, was charged with second-degree murder, the official said. Court officials said an arrest warrant was issued for Allen Wednesday.

A Nassau police spokesman did not return messages seeking comment. The state attorney general’s office, which is investigating the shooting because it involved a police officer and a potentially unarmed civilian, also did not immediately respond.

Allen shot victim Christopher Curro, 25 of Massapequa, in the head on the evening of May 12, police have said. Curro, who worked as a pizza deliveryman, and Allen had both attended and graduated from Farmingdale High School.

Allen was hired by the NYPD in 2019, officials said. He was suspended without pay for 30 days after the shooting, NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan said previously.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

With Bridget Murphy

Nicole Fuller is Newsday's senior criminal justice reporter.

