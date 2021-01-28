The New York City Police officer wounded Tuesday night in the Bronx was released from the hospital to the applause of other officers on Thursday morning to continue his recovery from home, a department spokesman said.

Daniel Vargas, 31, who has six and a half years of service, was shot in the back, just under the edge of his bullet resistant vest after he and another officer made a car stop at about 10:29 P.M. in the evening by the intersection of Lafayette Avenue and White Plains Road, police said.

A suspect, Ajani Jones, 24, of the Bronx, attempted to flee the scene but was later arrested, according to officials.

Jones was charged with attempted murder, assault , criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of stolen property, an NYPD spokesman said late Wednesday.

Police recovered a handgun at the scene of the shooting.

Vargas, whose county of residence wasn’t available Thursday afternoon, works in the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx.

Vargas had been recovering at Jacobi Medical Center.