NYPD: Officer shot, wounded in Brooklyn

An NYPD officer was shot and wounded Tuesday afternoon in...

An NYPD officer was shot and wounded Tuesday afternoon in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn, police said. Credit: TNS/Bernhard Richter

By John Asbury

An NYPD officer was shot and wounded Tuesday afternoon in Brooklyn, police said.

The shooting occurred just before 3:30 p.m. near Bergen Street and Saratoga Avenue in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn, according to the NYPD.

The officer's condition was not immediately available. No information regarding the suspected shooter was released.

Police expected to release additional details Tuesday evening.

John Asbury

John Asbury is a breaking news and general assignment reporter. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously worked at The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, California.

