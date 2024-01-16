NYPD: Officer shot, wounded in Brooklyn
An NYPD officer was shot and wounded Tuesday afternoon in Brooklyn, police said.
The shooting occurred just before 3:30 p.m. near Bergen Street and Saratoga Avenue in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn, according to the NYPD.
The officer's condition was not immediately available. No information regarding the suspected shooter was released.
Police expected to release additional details Tuesday evening.
