NYPD officer shot during Queens robbery
An NYPD officer shot and killed a robbery suspect Tuesday in Queens during a gunfight that left both the officer and a bystander wounded. Credit: Jeff Bachner/Jim Staubitser
An NYPD officer shot and killed a robbery suspect Tuesday in Queens during a gunfight that left both the officer and a bystander wounded. Credit: Jeff Bachner/Jim Staubitser
The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.
Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months