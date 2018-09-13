A retired NYPD vice detective and his wife operated a prostitution and gambling ring that ran brothels in Queens, Brooklyn and on Front Street in Hempstead, Queens District Attorney Richard Brown’s office said Thursday.

Former police officer Ludwig Paz and his wife, Arelis Peralta, were also the masterminds behind an illegal lottery ring based out of a Queens deli and hair salon, a Brooklyn beauty parlor and other locations, prosecutors said after seven active cops who participated in the illicit enterprises appeared in court. The prostitution ring alone raked in more than $2 million between August 2016 and September 2017, authorities said.

“There are 36,000 uniformed members of this service and this won’t be the first time I say not all of them deserve to wear the shield,” Commissioner James O’Neill said Thursday at a news conference at police headquarters in Manhattan.

The seven police officers, charged with enterprise corruption, official misconduct and other charges, pleaded not guilty and were released on thier own recognizance. Paz was scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon.

Investigators believe Paz, 51, learned about running prostitution and gambling enterprises while working as a vice detective, police officials said. Paz retired in 2010.

“He was in vice the last part of his career, and we believe he familiarized himself with the operations of both the gambling and prostitution, and took favor to that type of business once he retired,” said deputy commissoiner Joseph Reznick, the head of the NYPD Internal Affairs Bureau.

Some of the seven NYPD defendants put fellow cops at risk by providing information about impending raids, prosecutor Bradley Chain said Thursday in Queens Supreme Court. Detective Samaniego of Brooklyn South Vice, charged with enterprise corruption, provided brothel workers with detailed descriptions of undercover officers.

“They took an oath to serve and protect the public and they shattered those ideals,” Chain said of the accused officers.