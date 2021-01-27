Shea: NYPD gun arrests up 77% in first 3 weeks of 2021

The New York City Police Department recorded a 77% increase in gun arrests in the first three weeks of 2021, a trend NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea described as disturbing and a sign that there are too many guns on the streets of New York City.

"I am very much disturbed at the amount of gun arrests we are making in New York City...The fact that we are making this many gun arrests is a problem," Shea said during his annual State of The NYPD address to the New York City Police Foundation Wednesday morning.

The gun arrests trend is an "alarm bell" which has been sounding for six months at least, ever since the city witnessed an enormous rise in shootings and homicides, Shea said as part of his virtual presentation to the non-profit group which provides financial and other support to NYPD programs over the years.

The latest NYPD data showed that shootings were already up nearly 17% in 2021 compared to 2020, where shootings rose about 100%.

"We need help in terms of legislative fixes, we need judges to able to keep dangerous people off the streets," stressed Shea in a reference to bail reforms which he said have let too many criminals back on the street to commit crimes.

Shea referenced a shooting late Tuesday of a police officer in the Soundview section of the Bronx and said there were many incidents in 2020 of officers being shot, along with innocent civilians such as a one year old child killed in Brooklyn over the summer.

"Is there outrage? Certainly there is outrage but there is not enough outrage," Shea said.

"The solution is not complicated and it is right in front of his in terms of who is carrying guns and the consequences people who are carrying guns must face," Shea stressed.

"There must be more calling for normalcy in the court system to get a functioning criminal justice system, that is not a luxury, that is a necessity and it has to happen soon," said Shea, referring to the way the criminal courts have been constrained because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Shea noted that while the virus has sickened more than 9,200 officers, the department soldiered, dealing with the challenges of the pandemic, summer demonstrations, budget cuts and rising gund violence.

To illustrate the loss of $1 billion in funding the department faced last year, Shea played a video which was apparently made by the NYPD in house and used the voice of Deputy Commissioner John Miller as a narrator and not some outside professional. In his career, Miller had been a well known TV news reporter and commentator.