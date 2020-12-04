New York City Police officials said in a statement Friday that the rise in shootings in New York City for the first 11 months of year has continued unabated to "levels unseen in years," leading to dramatically increased numbers of victims.

For November, shootings rose over 112%, to 115 incidents compared to 51 in the same period for 2019, the data showed. For the year to date, shootings were up nearly 96% compared to the prior year, according to the latest statistics for November relesed by the department Friday.

Homicides also rose during November, with 28 killings, five more than in the prior year. For the complete year homicides total 422, a rise of 38 percent over last year, NYPD officials said.

In a statement, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said officers were trying innovation and determination to get the job done.

"Our work to reimagine the kind of policing New Yorkers deserve is always evolving, in line with our agency’s best traditions to reflect the needs of everyone in our city," She said.

The upsurge in street violence and killings comes in contrast to overall crime remaining flat through the year, with just a 0.6 percent increase in the seven major crimes categories, including rapes, grand larceny , burglaries and felonious assaults, the NYPD noted.

One positive element was that hate crime were sharply down by 37 percent for the year. In the face of a spike in Coronavirus related hate crime against Asians, the department set up an Asian Hate Crime Task Force which is credited by the NYPD in closing 16 of 24 such incidents with an arrest.

Gun arrests were also up by 112%in November, while citywide firearms arrests increased 22.4% for the year-to-date, the department reported.

But the dramatic rise in shootings this year has essentially erased the big drops in the violence seen since Mayor Bill de Blasio took office in 2014.

In 2018, shootings had dipped to a record low in the modern era of record keeping to 754 incidents and 897 victims. But so far in 2020, the shootings through November 29 totaled 1,410 with 1,730 victims, levels not seen since 2012, according to historical data reviewed by Newsday.

Richard Aborn, head of the Citizens Crime Commission, said Friday the latest numbers indicate that the NYPD needs more resources.

"While I know it not politically popular, it is time to re-fund the police," said Aborn, referring to recent reductions in funding for the NYPD, a drop in personnel and overtime. "Reducing police during this period is like reducing front line workers during this pandemic."

Aborn said the NYPD needs more overtime money and should consider hiring experienced officers from other agencies. Attrition dropped the number of NYPD officers this year to below 34,000, although a new academy class will at least temporarily halt that slide.

PBA President Patrick J. Lynch blamed city hall.

"The mayor rolled out his cop-free anti-violence plan more than five months ago," he said. "These latest horrifying stats show that it isn’t working. New Yorkers need to hold him and all elected officials accountable for the bloodshed."