A Lido Beach teenager has been indicted in connection with the stabbing death of an Oceanside High School senior after, authorities say, he plunged a knife into the unarmed victim’s chest last week during a dispute over a girl.

Tyler Flach, 18, had been charged with second-degree murder in the Sept. 16 slaying of Khaseen Morris, 16. The indictment remains sealed and the charge or charges are not public yet.

Brendan Brosh, a spokesman for the Nassau District Attorney’s Office, declined to comment, citing an ongoing investigation.

Defense attorney Steve Christiansen said Flach maintains his innocence.

Keyanna Morris, 30, the victim's sister, called the indictment the “first step” toward finding peace.

“That’s so great,” she said. “Now this can finally move forward and hopefully justice can fully be served.”

Morris said her family was busy planning her brother’s funeral service and expecting to hear news from the grand jury on Flach's indictment.

She visited the site of her brother’s attack earlier Tuesday and found candles still burning in his memory.

Morris said her family will be present in court “every step of the way” for the criminal case.

Last week, Flach pleaded not guilty at his initial District Court arraignment following his Sept. 18 arrest on a murder charge. He’s being held in jail without bail.

Morris met at a strip mall near his school for a “prearranged fight” in connection with the affections of a girl with whom he was friends, according to police.

They said Morris knew the girl’s ex-boyfriend — a friend of Flach’s — thought that he was dating the girl and wanted to fight him.

But Morris’ family has said he had texted the ex-boyfriend to say he wasn’t dating the girl, but simply had walked her home from a party.

Police have said dozens of students witnessed the brawl, with some recording video and later posting it on social media, but with very few of them helping Morris as he was bleeding on the ground.

Police got the first of seven 911 calls at 3:46 p.m., according to Nassau’s police commissioner. They responded within two minutes, but Morris died hours later while hospitalized, authorities said.

William Sapone, an attorney who represented Flach at his arraignment last week, said outside the courtroom that the defense has “vital information about what happened” that wasn’t captured on video and that “completely changes” the case against the accused. Flach is a Nassau Community College student who graduated from Long Beach High School last year.

Police have said Flach and his friends — a group of six or seven in all — sought out Morris and charged at him and his friends before Flach stabbed him once, piercing his heart.

Authorities have urged anyone who was a witness or has video evidence to contact them, saying others may face criminal charges.

Flach, who has a separate assault case and also an unrelated drug-related case pending, is being held in protective custody at Nassau’s jail after what his lawyer said were social media posts linking Morris’ friends to the Bloods street gang.

But the victim’s family has rejected any suggestion that Morris was affiliated with gang life, calling it a lie and saying he was about “peace and love” and had no criminal record.

Morris, who was the youngest of four children, would have turned 17 next month. He dreamed of studying photography, had a talent for drawing and writing music and got around on his skateboard, his family said.

Morris had become an Oceanside student only weeks ago after his family moved to the town from Freeport over the summer. One of his sisters said he told his mother days before he died that he felt “the happiest” he’d been in a long time.