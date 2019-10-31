Suspect in fatal Oceanside stabbing pleads not guilty to multiple charges

The Lido Beach teen charged with fatally stabbing an Oceanside High School senior at an after-school brawl pleaded not guilty to a number of charges at his arraignment Thursday morning in Nassau County Court.

Tyler Flach, 18, is being held without bail at Nassau County’s jail after his arrest in the Sept. 16 death of Khaseen Morris, 16. He pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, assault with intent to cause physical injury, gang assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Flach's mother was in the courtroom for the procedure but declined to comment.

Morris' relatives and friends also crowded the Mineola courtroom on Thursday.

Flach, a Nassau Community College student and Long Beach High School graduate, maintains his innocence and put in a not-guilty plea at his initial arraignment in District Court after his surrender and arrest in the case in mid-September.

Nassau police have said the violence broke out after Morris went to a strip mall near his school knowing the ex-boyfriend of a girl he was friendly with wanted to confront him.

The victim’s family has said Morris texted the ex-boyfriend to say he wasn’t dating the girl but had walked her home from a party.

Police have said Flach and seven others sought out Morris and charged at him and “his couple of friends” before Flach stabbed Morris once in the heart.