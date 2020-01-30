Nassau prosecutor discloses grand jury testimony in fatal Oceanside stabbing

A prosecutor on Thursday disclosed grand jury testimony about the deadly stabbing of an Oceanside High School student to the teenager who's facing a murder charge in the case, according to an attorney for the defendant.

Tyler Flach, 19, of Lido Beach, didn’t appear in Nassau County Court as his lawyers and a prosecutor conferred with Acting State Supreme Court Howard Sturim during a conference that didn’t include any public proceedings.

“Lots of witnesses testified before the grand jury and gave statements and we’re looking forward to seeing what these witnesses have to say,” defense attorney Edward Sapone said after court.

Prosecutor Ania Pulaski gave the defense a CD containing grand jury testimony during the conference, he said.

The Nassau district attorney's office declined to comment Thursday.

Flach previously pleaded not guilty to an indictment charging him with murder, gang assault, assault and weapon charges after the death of Khaseen Morris, 16, following an afterschool fight at an Oceanside strip mall.

Law enforcement officials have alleged Flach stabbed Morris once in the heart in the Sept. 16 brawl that began after Flach and a group of his friends charged at Morris and his friends.

Flach, who had attended Nassau Community College, remains jailed without bail while awaiting trial.

Police have said the stabbing happened after Morris went to the Brower Avenue location knowing the ex-boyfriend of a girl he’d befriended wanted to confront him.

Morris’ family has said he had texted the ex-boyfriend to say he wasn’t dating the girl, but had walked her home from a party.

Sapone also said Thursday that the Nassau district attorney’s office withheld grand jury testimony from one witness. He added that negotiations are taking place about whether the prosecution possibly could disclose that evidence under an agreement whereby the defense would keep that person’s identity confidential.

The attorney, joined Thursday by fellow Flach attorney William Petrillo, said the defense gave “a massive hard drive” to the prosecution so more evidence could be stored and handed over in the future.

The proceeding seemed to mirror a conference a day earlier before the same judge, when five of the Long Beach teenagers who are facing felony gang assault charges in the case appeared in court.

Sapone said the defense waived Flach’s appearance Thursday, when major developments weren’t expected, in part to avoid “a courtroom spectacle with … lots of lights and cameras.”

The attorney said the defense was “gearing up for trial,” and added: “We have a team of investigators, forensic folks, support staff working day and night, preparing and building a defense for Mr. Flach.”

Sapone said the teenager is “entirely confident that the case will be resolved … in his favor, which is the right way.”

Several members of the victim’s family waited in a court hallway before speaking to Pulaski after the bench conference.

“We didn’t even go inside because they just handed over the same thing,” said Khaseen’s sister, Keyanna Morris, 30, referencing Wednesday’s conference.

She said her family would return to court in February for the next proceedings and until then would continue to cope with “life without our brother.”

The sister added: “We’ve been doing therapy and things like that, but sometimes, that doesn’t work … Some days it helps you get through the day and then some days it doesn’t.”