Arraignments set for fatal Oceanside stabbing case

The Lido Beach teenager who is charged in the fatal stabbing of an Oceanside High School senior in an afterschool fight will be arraigned Oct. 31 in Nassau County Court, according to court records.

A grand jury indicted Tyler Flach, 18, on felony charges of second-degree murder and first-degree gang assault along with misdemeanor assault and weapon charges, court files showed Thursday.

The Nassau Community College student, who pleaded not guilty and is jailed without bail, will be arraigned in a Mineola courtroom before Acting State Supreme Court Justice Howard Sturim.

Authorities have alleged Khaseen Morris, 16, died after Flach stabbed him once in the chest during a brawl at about 3:45 p.m. in a Brower Avenue strip mall on Sept. 16.

Morris, the youngest of four siblings, had just started attending Oceanside High weeks earlier after his family moved to the town from Freeport over the summer.

His family has described him as a free spirit with a talent for drawing and writing music and a love of skateboarding.

Court files show the same indictment that accuses Flach of the slaying charges at least five of the seven Long Beach teenagers who are accused of participating in the same fight with second-degree gang assault, a felony, and a misdemeanor assault count.

Four of those defendants will be arraigned in Nassau County Court next Tuesday, and another will be arraigned Oct. 21.

Police haven’t released the names of two 16-year-old males who also were arrested for second-degree gang assault in the case. A source with knowledge of the case previously told Newsday that those teenagers also were indicted.

All of the charged teens previously have entered not guilty pleads during post-arrest arraignments.

Police have said Morris went to the location of the fight knowing the ex-boyfriend of a girl he was friendly with wanted to confront him.

Morris’ family has said he had texted the ex-boyfriend to say he wasn’t dating the girl but had walked her home from a party.

Morris’ sister told Newsday earlier this week that her family planned to be present in Nassau County Court when the accused are arraigned.

Flach’s attorney, Edward Sapone, said earlier this week that news of his client also facing a gang assault allegation “comes as no surprise.”

He added that his client “looks forward to his day in court” and said more details of the encounter “will come to light at the appropriate time.”