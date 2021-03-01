Oceanside testimony: Witnesses identified Tyler Flach as fatal stabbing suspect

Two underage witnesses picked out Tyler Flach in photo arrays as the assailant who stabbed a 16-year-old Oceanside High School senior during a deadly afterschool brawl in 2019, according to police testimony Monday.

Flach, 20, appeared in Nassau County Court for an evidence hearing nearly 18 months after the slaying of victim Khaseen Morris and amid safety restrictions put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lido Beach man, who remains in custody at Nassau’s jail without bail, previously pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, felony gang assault and a weapon charge.

Acting State Supreme Court Justice Howard Sturim limited the courtroom’s capacity to 20 people as two detectives testified Monday about carrying out photo array procedures hours after the stabbing on Sept. 16, 2019.

Relatives of Morris and Flach, a former Nassau Community College student, sat on different sides of the courtroom, with court officials directing each masked spectator to leave empty seats around themselves.

Nassau police Det. Anthony Chieco told prosecutor Ania Pulaski he showed an array of six photos to a male witness, whose mother was present, inside a homicide command post at the scene of the stabbing.

Chieco said the witness at first turned towards a wall and said he didn’t know if he recognized any of the six people after only looking at the array for a second. The witness’ mother, while first indicating her son didn’t have an answer, let her son continue, Chieco said.

The witness then looked at the array for about 10 seconds, before picking out a photo of Flach as the person who he "believed" had stabbed Morris outside a pizza place, the detective said.

Later, defense attorney Edward Sapone questioned why Chieco "did not accept" the witness’ first answer.

"I continued conducting the photo array," Chieco replied.

Sapone also took issue with the word "believe," suggesting the word didn’t indicate a certainty on the part of the teenager.

"That is what the witness said at the time," Chieco said of the witness’ word choice.

Nassau police Det. Tristan Cetto later told the prosecutor that a female witness, also with her mother present, picked out Flach as the person who carried out the stabbing.

The defense will cross-examine the detective as the hearing continues later Monday afternoon.

Law enforcement officials have alleged Flach stabbed Morris once in the heart after Flach and a group of his friends charged at Morris and a group of his friends.

Gang assault charges also remain pending against seven other defendants, all from Long Beach, who authorities say took part in the brawl with Flach.

Police have said the stabbing happened after Morris went to the Brower Avenue location knowing the ex-boyfriend of a girl he’d befriended wanted to confront him.

Morris’ family has said he texted the ex-boyfriend to say he wasn’t dating the girl but had walked her home from a party.

The encounter also left a 17-year-old friend of Morris’ with a broken arm and head injury, according to authorities.

The case captured widespread public attention after Nassau police said at first that 50 to 70 youths were at the strip mall at the time and many took out smartphones and recorded Morris being attacked and bleeding on the sidewalk – instead of helping him – before circulating the footage on social media.

But police later backtracked, saying only about 20 kids were watching the fight and as few as two videotaped it.

Police said previously they identified the alleged assailants through witness statements and the video, along with surveillance recordings from nearby businesses.

Morris, who died a month before he would turned 17, dreamed of studying photography, had a talent for drawing and writing music and was a skateboarder.

He was the youngest of four siblings and had just started his senior year weeks earlier after his family moved to Oceanside from Freeport over the summer.