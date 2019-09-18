A Lido Beach teen was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the stabbing death of an Oceanside High School student in an after-school brawl blocks from the school.

Tyler Flach, 18, of 282 Greenway Rd., Lido Beach, will be arraigned Thursday morning at First District Court in Hempstead, police said in an evening release.

The student, Khaseen Morris, 16, died after being stabbed once in the chest Monday during what police said was an after-school fight in a strip mall parking lot following a dispute over a girl.

Morris died of his injuries just before midnight Monday at South Nassau Communities Hospital in Oceanside.

The victim's older sister, Keyanna Morris, said she cried “tears of joy” when she got news of the arrest. She said her cell phone rang at 5:35 p.m. and a Nassau County Police homicide detective was on the other end.

“He said, ‘We arrested the person that killed your brother,’” said Morris, 30, of Oceanside. “I broke down crying. Just tears of joy.”

Morris said she plans to go to court Thursday when Flach is arraigned. “It’s going to be a long fight, but we’re going to be there every step of the way,” Morris said.

Alo Wednesday. Nassau County police had assigned officers to the high school after a threat was made targeting the school, police said.

A police representative confirmed the threat but did not provide details and said investigators believe it was unsubstantiated.

“The Nassau County police department has increased our patrols at Oceanside High School as an abundance of caution and are working with the schools administration to ensure the highest level of safety for students and faculty," Nassau Det. Lt. Richard LeBrun said in a statement. "All threats are always taken seriously and are being fully investigated. At this time these threats do not appear credible."

In a written statement to parents, school officials said they had been made aware of posts circulating on social media regarding "neighboring students" coming to the high school. Police had the names of the students who created the posts and were investigating, said the statement, signed by Oceanside Superintendent Phyllis S. Harrington.

On Tuesday, police said dozens of teens recorded the stabbing on their smartphones instead of helping Morris. Police said they were able to identify some of the teens responsible through the video, in addition to surveillance footage from neighboring businesses.

Khaseen's family plans to hold a candlelight vigil in his honor Wednesday evening. Keyanna Morris said the vigil will be at the strip mall. She encouraged attendees to wear bright colors or tie-dye clothing, a favorite of her slain brother.

"We want everyone to be colorful and bright," Keyanna Morris said. "We want everyone to be as bright as his spirit."

Bouquets of flowers, a teddy bear and candles dot the sidewalk where Khaseen fell Monday. Several teens stopped at the growing vigil Wednesday.

Dan Monge, a friend of Khaseen Morris, sat on the sidewalk, with a tie-dyed bandanna wrapped around his leg — a remembrance of his friend.

"He was a good person," said Monge, 17, a classmate. "His soul was just unmatched."

Monge said he left school early Wednesday morning, too distracted by his grief.

"Just a lot of sad faces in school," he said.

Longtime Oceanside High School teacher Frank Nappi said that while principal Gerri De Carlo has done “an excellent job” in keeping staff informed about the situation, “sadly there exists a palpable unrest” in the school Wednesday.

The current mood in the school was “very somber,” he added, and “unlike anything I’ve experienced in 31 years [as a teacher].”